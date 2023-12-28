IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33

  • Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers

    05:55

  • Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?

    05:32

  • Trump reportedly caught pressuring 2020 MI election officials in newly revealed audio

    04:05

  • Col. Eugene Vindman: ‘U.S. needs to step up’ support for Ukraine

    07:46

  • ‘Enormously important protection of democracy’: Tribe & Luttig on CO barring Trump from ballot

    11:51

  • VP Harris reflects on the barriers she's broken as vice president

    02:11

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'

    07:00

  • VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters

    07:38

  • VP Harris blasts Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ rhetoric: 'A leader is someone who has empathy'

    03:16

  • Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'

    06:58

  • Rep. Garcia: Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is ‘infuriating’

    06:07

  • Flame of the revolution is still burning, Iranian-American activist says

    05:03

  • ‘Mission has never been more critical’: Real consequences of anti-abortion laws

    06:30

  • State secrets lost: Swalwell blasts Trump over missing Russian intel report

    04:31

  • Moss & Freeman lawyer: $148M win over Giuliani can't fix everything

    05:28

  • ‘Sourpuss economy’: Voters down despite Biden’s economic boom

    05:59

  • TX Dem Roland Gutierrez blasts Ted Cruz and TX GOP for inaction on guns

    05:09

  • Rift emerges as U.S. urges Israel to scale down war in Gaza

    05:36

The Last Word

Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery

07:47

A federal judge has ruled the removal of a Confederate memorial from Arlington National Cemetery can continue following a temporary restraining order. Former Executive Editor for The New York Times Howell Raines joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his new book “Silent Calvary” and why Republicans still believe in the myth of the Lost Cause of the Confederacy.Dec. 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery

    07:47
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33

  • Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers

    05:55

  • Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?

    05:32

  • Trump reportedly caught pressuring 2020 MI election officials in newly revealed audio

    04:05

  • Col. Eugene Vindman: ‘U.S. needs to step up’ support for Ukraine

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All