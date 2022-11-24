Colorado shooting ‘a moment of crisis’ for LGBTQ community

Kelley Robinson, Human Rights Campaign President, and Kierra Johnson, Executive Director of the National LGBTQ Task Force, join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric that is sparking a rise in hate crimes, the right-wing conservatives perpetrating it, and how to push back against it by being engaged at the local, state and federal levels. “We cannot underestimate our own power,” says Johnson.Nov. 24, 2022