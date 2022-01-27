Clyburn on who Biden should pick to replace Justice Breyer
07:36
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how he convinced then-candidate Biden in 2020 to pledge to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. With Justice Stephen Breyer now retiring, Rep. Clyburn makes the case for his pick: Judge Michelle Childs.Jan. 27, 2022
