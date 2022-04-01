IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Clarence Thomas biographer: Ginni Thomas’s texts are ‘shocking’

07:19

The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why it “doesn’t seem possible” that Clarence Thomas didn’t know his wife’s role in sending text messages to Mark Meadows.April 1, 2022

