    Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says

The Last Word

Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to legal experts Andrew Weissmann, Barbara McQuade, and Amy Lee Copeland about former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro accepting a plea deal in the Fulton County 2020 election case, including why his testimony could be so damaging to Trump and the other co-defendants.Oct. 21, 2023

    Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says

