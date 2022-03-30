IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Charles Blow: The Supreme Court is not equipped to police itself

06:25

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to Charles Blow of the New York Times and E.J. Dionne of the Washington Post about the growing calls from Democrats that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas must recuse himself from future cases on the 2020 election and January 6th due to text messages Thomas' wife sent to Trump aide Mark Meadows.March 30, 2022

