The Last Word

Charles Blow: 'Republicans are America's problem'

05:42

New York Times columnist Charles Blow joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss his argument that Donald Trump represents an inflection point for the GOP allowing, Blow says, Republicans to "run headlong" into "their bigotries, intolerances and oppression."Aug. 19, 2022

