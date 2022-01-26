Chait: Newt Gingrich is the bridge from Reagan to Trump
Fmr. Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich said January 6 Committee members should face jail time if the GOP wins back the House. Lawrence O’Donnell and New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait discuss why those comments from Gingrich shouldn’t surprise anyone.Jan. 26, 2022
