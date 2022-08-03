Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas

- Now Playing
Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas08:02
- UP NEXT
Kansas voters protect abortion rights04:46
Kansas holds abortion access vote05:40
Justice Department files lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law03:04
Kansas set to hold first U.S. abortion vote since Roe overturned05:48
The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters07:02
Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start05:08
Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights03:31
Kansas voters to decide if their constitution protects right to abortion08:46
Gen Z activist turns attack from Gaetz into fundraising windfall09:40
Rep. Sarah Jacobs on My Body My Data Act06:11
Stripped Abortion Rights In Georgia07:54
New documentary shines light on shocking postnatal mortality rates for Black women07:02
Kansas to be first state to vote on abortion rights05:58
“Everyone is scared”: The harsh reality of being an OB/GYN in Post-Roe America06:09
The Post-Roe era means pregnant people “can’t get the standard of care they need”05:11
Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands06:56
Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail03:24
Doctors see rise in sterilization requests after overturning of Roe v. Wade04:57
Austin City Council member discusses bill to lower the priority for ‘abortion crimes’ prosecution04:05
- Now Playing
Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas08:02
- UP NEXT
Kansas voters protect abortion rights04:46
Kansas holds abortion access vote05:40
Justice Department files lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law03:04
Kansas set to hold first U.S. abortion vote since Roe overturned05:48
The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters07:02
Play All