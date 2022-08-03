IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    Kansas voters protect abortion rights

    04:46

  • Kansas holds abortion access vote

    05:40

  • Justice Department files lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law

    03:04

  • Kansas set to hold first U.S. abortion vote since Roe overturned

    05:48

  • The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

    07:02

  • Fmr. KS Gov: State’s anti-abortion amendment campaign “very deceptive” from the start

    05:08

  • Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights

    03:31

  • Kansas voters to decide if their constitution protects right to abortion

    08:46

  • Gen Z activist turns attack from Gaetz into fundraising windfall

    09:40

  • Rep. Sarah Jacobs on My Body My Data Act

    06:11

  • Stripped Abortion Rights In Georgia

    07:54

  • New documentary shines light on shocking postnatal mortality rates for Black women

    07:02

  • Kansas to be first state to vote on abortion rights

    05:58

  • “Everyone is scared”: The harsh reality of being an OB/GYN in Post-Roe America

    06:09

  •  The Post-Roe era means pregnant people “can’t get the standard of care they need”

    05:11

  • Women made to suffer as ill-informed abortion bans tie doctors' hands

    06:56

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

    03:24

  • Doctors see rise in sterilization requests after overturning of Roe v. Wade

    04:57

  • Austin City Council member discusses bill to lower the priority for ‘abortion crimes’ prosecution

    04:05

The Last Word

Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas

08:02

Kansas voters turned out in record numbers to protect abortion access in the state. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin says the outcome is a sign that national and state lawmakers are out of touch, while former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards tells Zerlina Maxwell this is a wake-up call for Republicans. “People who were not expected to vote came out in droves, and I expect them to be back for the midterm elections.”Aug. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas

    08:02
  • UP NEXT

    Kansas voters protect abortion rights

    04:46

  • Kansas holds abortion access vote

    05:40

  • Justice Department files lawsuit challenging Idaho abortion law

    03:04

  • Kansas set to hold first U.S. abortion vote since Roe overturned

    05:48

  • The Most Important Political Issues Among Millennial And Gen Z Voters

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All