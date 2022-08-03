Cecile Richards: ‘Extraordinary victory’ for abortion rights in Kansas

Kansas voters turned out in record numbers to protect abortion access in the state. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin says the outcome is a sign that national and state lawmakers are out of touch, while former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards tells Zerlina Maxwell this is a wake-up call for Republicans. “People who were not expected to vote came out in droves, and I expect them to be back for the midterm elections.”Aug. 3, 2022