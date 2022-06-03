Caught on tape: GOP plan to steal the next election revealed

POLITICO obtains recordings of Republican meetings that prove some Republicans are actively planning to steal the next election by enlisting party-trained volunteers prepared to challenge voters at Democratic-majority polling places. Michigan County Clerk Barb Byrum and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. Hobbs says, “They’re trying whatever strategy they can to sow chaos and doubt and undermine confidence.”June 3, 2022