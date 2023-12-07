IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Cassidy Hutchinson: Voting for Trump a vote for ‘fascist government’

07:01

Fmr. Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “extreme threat” Trump poses to democracy if elected to a second term and shares her thoughts about Liz Cheney’s “profound” book that she says is an “indictment of the Republican Party” and urges Americans to heed its warning.Dec. 7, 2023

