IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Kevin McCarthy 'has an opportunity to stop this'

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Cassidy Hutchinson on parallels with Nixon aide Alexander Butterfield

    10:54
  • UP NEXT

    'I will be fully cooperative': Cassidy Hutchinson on Trump prosecutions

    05:18

  • Hutchinson is a ‘key voice’ for prosecutors in Trump cases says Jen Psaki

    04:03

  • Lawrence: In a year of Defendant Trump, Democrats must deal with Defendant Menendez

    15:27

  • Biden announces White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    04:00

  • Paul Butler: Trump 'prefers lousy lawyers' who tell him what he wants to hear

    01:52

  • Pre-trial hearing in Trump civil case leads judge to ‘literally’ pound the bench

    04:17

  • ‘The tail wagging the dog:’ Rep. Clyburn on McCarthy’s leadership

    08:01

  • Lawrence: Tuberville is the most disgraceful senator of the year

    06:28

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch stepping down but 'Daddy will be watching'

    10:15

  • ‘Democrats are kicking ass’ in elections after Dobbs ruling says dem strategist

    04:29

  • Laurence Tribe: Biden should transfer frozen Russian bank assets to Ukraine

    06:18

  • Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s DOJ attacks: ‘There is no credibility on that side’

    07:41

  • Lawrence: Biden gave the country a lesson in hope

    09:30

  • Sen. Whitehouse: 'Very possible illegal conduct' in billionaires' SCOTUS gifts

    10:14

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid

    08:41

  • Lawrence & legal panel react to Trump admitting election subversion was his decision

    11:01

  • Rep. Lieu: Jan. 6 jury pool must not be intimidated by Trump’s ‘violent rhetoric

    06:00

  • GOP’s actions show their ‘contempt for democracy’ NYT’s Jamelle Bouie says

    06:18

The Last Word

Cassidy Hutchinson on parallels with Nixon aide Alexander Butterfield

10:54

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by key January 6th Cmte. witness Cassidy Hutchinson to discuss her friendship with former Nixon aide Alexander Butterfield who revealed the existence of the Nixon White House recordings to Congress during the Watergate scandal.Sept. 27, 2023

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Kevin McCarthy 'has an opportunity to stop this'

    02:06
  • Now Playing

    Cassidy Hutchinson on parallels with Nixon aide Alexander Butterfield

    10:54
  • UP NEXT

    'I will be fully cooperative': Cassidy Hutchinson on Trump prosecutions

    05:18

  • Hutchinson is a ‘key voice’ for prosecutors in Trump cases says Jen Psaki

    04:03

  • Lawrence: In a year of Defendant Trump, Democrats must deal with Defendant Menendez

    15:27

  • Biden announces White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention

    04:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All