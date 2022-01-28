IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Caroline Randall Williams: Black woman on SCOTUS would show democracy's capacity to heal

Caroline Randall Williams: Black woman on SCOTUS would show democracy’s capacity to heal

Caroline Randall Williams tells Lawrence O’Donnell that Biden’s historic decision to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court “would be a fortification of my faith in democracy’s capacity to heal itself even after all of these radical ruptures that we’ve been witnessing over the last five, six years.”Jan. 28, 2022

