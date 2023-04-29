IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

    06:47
  • UP NEXT

    GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

    04:29

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case

    08:53

  • Banned MT Dem Zooey Zephyr: Silencing me is 'using decorum as a tool of oppression'

    06:36

  • ‘A new generation is rising up’: Young Dems stand up to GOP extremism

    11:00

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump faces ‘tough odds’ in civil rape trial

    06:24

  • White House: McCarthy’s debt limit hostage-taking could have ‘extreme’ consequences

    05:23

  • Rep. Clyburn: Biden wants to make America great for everyone

    07:16

  • Top TN House Democrat: Republicans are taking their power for granted

    06:05

  • Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

    06:41

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’

    05:45

  • Supreme Court keeps abortion pill available during ongoing legal fight

    05:04

  • Paying a price: How civil suits could 'drive up the cost' of gun violence

    05:57

  • Ali Velshi: There are more American-owned guns in America than Americans

    07:18

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas should follow Abe Fortas’ example and resign from the Supreme Court

    18:25

  • ‘A blessing’: Ralph Yarl’s attorney gives up update on his condition

    06:59

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

    10:03

  • TN Rep. Justin Jones calls for a special session to address gun violence

    01:34

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch and Fox surrendered. Truth won big. Rupert lost.

    17:54

The Last Word

Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

06:47

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart is joined by Keesha Middlemass, a political science professor at Howard University, and Christina Greer, a political science professor at Fordham University, to discuss the key role Vice President Kamala Harris will play in securing a successful reelection campaign for the Biden-Harris administration as she faces a barrage of Republican attacks and intense scrutiny.April 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

    06:47
  • UP NEXT

    GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

    04:29

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case

    08:53

  • Banned MT Dem Zooey Zephyr: Silencing me is 'using decorum as a tool of oppression'

    06:36

  • ‘A new generation is rising up’: Young Dems stand up to GOP extremism

    11:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All