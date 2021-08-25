IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep. Porter: ‘If we want to compete globally, we need to make some of these investments’

04:45

Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-CA) joins Lawrence O’Donnell after House Democrats advance three key priorities of the Biden administration, including passing the $3.5 trillion budget resolution and setting up the bipartisan infrastructure bill for a final vote in September. Rep. Porter says, “we know what our priorities are, now we’re going to figure out how we’re going to deliver them.”Aug. 25, 2021

