CA Medical Board President ‘stalked’ by anti-vaccine group
04:47
Share this -
copied
Kristina Lawson, the president of California’s Medical Board, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how she was “ambushed” by a group that peddles Covid disinformation and how she and her family are dealing with the incident. “I’m not going to be intimidated by these terrorizing tactics,” she says, adding the threats are “un-American.”Dec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
CA Medical Board President ‘stalked’ by anti-vaccine group
04:47
UP NEXT
Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school
04:48
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.
08:07
Rep. Crow: ‘I’ve been angry’ about new texts between Meadows & GOP lawmakers
04:15
Lawrence: Jan. 6 texts prove Trump allies never thought he could lead
06:24
Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’