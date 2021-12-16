IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

CA Medical Board President ‘stalked’ by anti-vaccine group

Kristina Lawson, the president of California’s Medical Board, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how she was “ambushed” by a group that peddles Covid disinformation and how she and her family are dealing with the incident. “I’m not going to be intimidated by these terrorizing tactics,” she says, adding the threats are “un-American.”Dec. 16, 2021

