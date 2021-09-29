CA Assemblymember on universal vote-by-mail: ‘It’s secure, it’s accessible and it works’
Gov. Newsom signed into law a bill making the pandemic expansion of vote-by-mail permanent. California State Assemblymember Marc Berman, who wrote that bill, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how vote-by-mail has helped and will help California reach record voter turnout: “When we make it easier for voters to participate in their democracy, they vote … and that’s what we should want.”Sept. 29, 2021