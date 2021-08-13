Brennan Center President: ‘We need a political system that represents America as it is right now’

Michael Waldman, President of the Brennan Center for Justice, and Maria Teresa Kumar, President and CEO of Voto Latino, join Ali Velshi to discuss the new Census data which shows the U.S. population is more diverse. The Census data release will also shape voting districts for the next decade. Maria Teresa Kumar says passing the For the People Act will ensure that every state is “playing by the exact same rules to enfranchise every single American.”Aug. 13, 2021