The Last Word

Branagh's 'Belfast' has lessons for a fiercely divided America

11:38

Oscar-nominated director, actor, and screenwriter Kenneth Branagh joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his brilliant new film, ‘Belfast,’ which is based on Branagh’s own experiences with the start of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. The two also discuss the parallels of the turbulent era brought to life in the film and the current deep political divide in the United States.Feb. 1, 2022

