The Last Word

Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political

05:39

The Biden social policy bill includes $150 billion towards in-home care for seniors and the disabled like ALS patient and activist Ady Barkan. The documentary “Not Going Quietly” follows Ady Barkan as he fights for healthcare reform. The Executive Producer of the film, Bradley Whitford, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Dec. 14, 2021

