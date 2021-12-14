Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political
05:39
Share this -
copied
The Biden social policy bill includes $150 billion towards in-home care for seniors and the disabled like ALS patient and activist Ady Barkan. The documentary “Not Going Quietly” follows Ady Barkan as he fights for healthcare reform. The Executive Producer of the film, Bradley Whitford, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Dec. 14, 2021
1/6 Cmte.: Meadows said Natl. Guard would 'protect pro Trump people'
05:09
'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings
03:16
Now Playing
Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political
05:39
UP NEXT
Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot
06:06
Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General
05:02
Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards