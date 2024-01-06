IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Boebert’s carpetbagging is ‘opportunistic & disingenuous’ says Dem challenger

The Last Word

Boebert’s carpetbagging is ‘opportunistic & disingenuous’ says Dem challenger

John Padora, candidate for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss why he is “committed to doing whatever it takes to defeat Donald Trump” and extremist Republicans like Rep. Boebert in November’s election.Jan. 6, 2024

