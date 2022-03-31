IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Bob Woodward compares Trump call log gap to infamous Nixon tapes gap

07:44

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the "astonishing" seven hour and 37 minute gap on Trump's call log from January 6, noting one lawmaker said it looks like "a possible coverup."March 31, 2022

