Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation
02:20
Share this -
copied
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his nation plans to conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine, giving an address just before dawn on Thursday in Moscow. Blasts have been heard in Kyiv, the capitol city of Ukraine, NBC News reports.Feb. 24, 2022
'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.
11:54
McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire
02:46
As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet
07:04
Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine
01:28
Now Playing
Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation
02:20
UP NEXT
'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting