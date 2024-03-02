IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Big day for Trump’s criminal trials in Georgia & Florida
05:38
  • Now Playing

    Big day for Trump’s criminal trials in Georgia & Florida

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is all or nothing for accountability in Georgia ’: Reaction to the Fani Willis hearing

    07:26

  • 'Never met the threshold' Lisa Rubin on Fani Willis Disqualification Case

    04:02

  • Closing arguments in push to dismiss Fani Willis

    06:23

  • ‘A hot mess’: Trump legal team's attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart

    06:06

  • Breaking down Terrence Bradley's testimony in Fani Willis Hearing

    04:27

  • 'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict

    11:09

  • ‘Unnecessary circus sideshow': Willis testimony shows what can happen to those who take Trump on

    07:04

  • Hearing to decide if DA Willis will remain on Georgia case

    03:08

  • ‘A smear campaign’: A legal expert weighs in on hearing to disqualify Fani Willis from Trump’s GA case

    11:13

  • Lawrence: Fani Willis' dad fought Trump team's theory to have her removed

    09:42

  • 'Old boy’s club' highlights racial undertones in Fani Willis hearing

    11:56

  • Mika: I thought DA Willis was fiery; I thought she said important things

    09:00

  • 'She had every right to be hot': Breaking down DA Fani Willis' fiery testimony

    07:02

  • Fani Willis' father says she was forced to leave her home because of threats

    02:23

  • 'Really smart move': Fani Willis not called back to testify

    08:41

  • 'A lot of spectacle, but not very much substance.': Hear Fani Willis testimony on alleged misconduct

    10:47

  • Gwen Keyes: Fani Willis testimony was a ‘fight for her own integrity’

    05:16

  • Lawrence: Trump gets his first trial date and Fani Willis fights what she called 'lies'

    05:21

  • 'She's not on trial': Why Fani Willis' testimony should scare Trump's lawyers

    11:58

The Last Word

Big day for Trump’s criminal trials in Georgia & Florida

05:38

Donald Trump and Jack Smith faced off in court in Florida over the date for the classified documents trial as closing arguments concluded in the hearing over whether Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting Trump’s Georgia election RICO case. Andrew Weissmann and Katie Phang join MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss.March 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Big day for Trump’s criminal trials in Georgia & Florida

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is all or nothing for accountability in Georgia ’: Reaction to the Fani Willis hearing

    07:26

  • 'Never met the threshold' Lisa Rubin on Fani Willis Disqualification Case

    04:02

  • Closing arguments in push to dismiss Fani Willis

    06:23

  • ‘A hot mess’: Trump legal team's attempt to disqualify Fani Willis starts to fall apart

    06:06

  • Breaking down Terrence Bradley's testimony in Fani Willis Hearing

    04:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All