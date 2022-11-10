Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races

Biden lauds 'incredible start' to Gen Z congressman-elect's new career04:40
Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’03:59
- Now Playing
Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races06:12
- UP NEXT
Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance07:09
Wes Moore on running for Maryland governor: ‘This has been the work of my life’05:43
Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’05:14
Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson is the worst senator since McCarthy06:05
Sen. Hassan: GOP trying to buy an election denier a U.S. Senate seat04:58
Democrat Mike Franken: Chuck Grassley is ‘spiraling downward’04:21
Charles Blow: GOP candidates want to ‘undermine democracy’ with racist attacks04:16
Evan McMullin is building a ‘cross-partisan’ coalition to unseat GOP Sen. Lee05:41
Lawrence on why Kash Patel’s DOJ immunity deal is bad for Trump07:06
Kansas’s only House Democrat rejects GOP’s ‘extreme’ abortion policy03:17
Lawrence: Trump’s lies prey on his supporters’ ‘vulnerability to misinformation’14:09
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move03:42
Michigan AG: ‘I’m running against one of the biggest election deniers of all'03:34
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin09:04
Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’04:52
Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments05:35
Secy. Hobbs: Trump supporting Lake so she can ‘disregard the will of voters’03:26
Biden lauds 'incredible start' to Gen Z congressman-elect's new career04:40
Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’03:59
- Now Playing
Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races06:12
- UP NEXT
Tim Ryan’s closing remarks against Trump-backed JD Vance07:09
Wes Moore on running for Maryland governor: ‘This has been the work of my life’05:43
Obama tells Democrats ‘Sulking and moping is not an option’05:14
Play All