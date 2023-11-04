IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden visit after mass shooting means the 'country is with us', Lewiston mayor says

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss what it meant to have President Biden offer condolences to first responders and families of the victims as the community grieves its deadliest mass shooting and begins to heal: “Our collective strength is greater than any number of bullets.”Nov. 4, 2023

