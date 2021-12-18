IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin Republicans ramp up efforts to subvert democracy

    04:28

  • US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers

    03:10

  • Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass

    07:46

  • Joyce Chisale: Thank you for supporting KIND

    02:51

  • Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.

    07:20

  • CA Medical Board President ‘stalked’ by anti-vaccine group

    04:47

  • Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school

    04:48

  • Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.

    08:07

  • Rep. Crow: ‘I’ve been angry’ about new texts between Meadows & GOP lawmakers

    04:15

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 texts prove Trump allies never thought he could lead

    06:24

  • Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’

    05:14

  • 'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings

    03:16

  • 1/6 Cmte.: Meadows said Natl. Guard would 'protect pro Trump people'

    05:09

  • Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political

    05:39

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

    06:06

  • Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General

    05:02

  • Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards

    04:10

  • Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim

    04:35

  • Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law

    06:02

The Last Word

Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years

06:56

Two years after the Flint, MI water crisis put a national spotlight on the issue, the city began replacing its lead pipes in 2016. Mayor Sheldon Neeley praises the Biden Infrastructure law’s $15 billion to replace every lead pipe in the country and tells Jonathan Capehart, “we cannot afford not to do this.”   Dec. 18, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years

    06:56
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin Republicans ramp up efforts to subvert democracy

    04:28

  • US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers

    03:10

  • Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass

    07:46

  • Joyce Chisale: Thank you for supporting KIND

    02:51

  • Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All