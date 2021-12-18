Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years
Two years after the Flint, MI water crisis put a national spotlight on the issue, the city began replacing its lead pipes in 2016. Mayor Sheldon Neeley praises the Biden Infrastructure law’s $15 billion to replace every lead pipe in the country and tells Jonathan Capehart, “we cannot afford not to do this.” Dec. 18, 2021
Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years
