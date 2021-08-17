Biden to recommend Covid vaccine booster shots as Delta variant rages
The U.S. is seeing its highest Covid infection surge in six months due to the Delta variant. The Biden administration is expected to recommend booster shots for most Americans to help protect against the surge. MSNBC Science Contributor Laurie Garrett tells Lawrence O’Donnell, “The United States is a breeding ground for new forms of virus because we have a substantial percentage of our population that is not vaccinated.” Aug. 17, 2021