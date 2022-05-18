Biden & Schumer condemn Fox for racist propaganda

David Plouffe and Jelani Cobb join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss President Biden and Sen. Schumer’s strong condemnation of Fox and Rupert Murdoch for perpetuating a racist theory that’s becoming more mainstream and why Republicans can’t denounce this ideology after racially-motivated mass shootings. Republicans “bear great accountability for this,” Plouffe said. “It’s only going to get worse, sadly.”May 18, 2022