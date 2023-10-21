Biden says Gaza aid coming soon as Hamas releases two American hostages

Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says04:37
- Now Playing
Biden says Gaza aid coming soon as Hamas releases two American hostages05:17
- UP NEXT
‘Split screen’: Biden leads globally while GOP’s Speaker chaos grinds House to a halt07:27
U.S. supplying Israel with ‘everything they need to defend themselves,’ says Sen. Rosen08:02
Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’04:12
Weissmann on Sidney Powell guilty plea: She’s still in a ‘very precarious position’05:42
Rep. Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s failed speaker vote: ‘We’re competent, they’re chaotic’05:04
Biden’s message in Israel: ‘Don’t be consumed by rage’04:31
‘No good options’ for what’s next in Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israeli adviser08:56
Clyburn on House Speaker chaos: 'Not the bipartisanship I’m looking for'08:42
Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'05:30
‘What’s the end game?’: Biden has ‘tough questions’ for Israel, fmr. Obama aide says06:27
Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says05:07
Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes08:54
Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’05:52
Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel04:17
Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks08:10
Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks05:25
Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says02:58
Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’08:36
Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says04:37
- Now Playing
Biden says Gaza aid coming soon as Hamas releases two American hostages05:17
- UP NEXT
‘Split screen’: Biden leads globally while GOP’s Speaker chaos grinds House to a halt07:27
U.S. supplying Israel with ‘everything they need to defend themselves,’ says Sen. Rosen08:02
Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’04:12
Weissmann on Sidney Powell guilty plea: She’s still in a ‘very precarious position’05:42
Play All