    Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.

The Last Word

Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.

05:14

The Biden administration officially launched the student loan forgiveness program application, and the entire process takes less than five minutes. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that about half of the 40 million people who are eligible for the program will see their student loan debt “totally wiped out.”Oct. 18, 2022

    Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.

