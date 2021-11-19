Biden nominee Saule Omarova stands up to hostile GOP questions

During a Senate Banking Committee hearing, President Biden's nominee to be the Comptroller of the Currency, Professor Saule Omarova, faced questions from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) that were roundly condemned by the committee's Democratic members. Kennedy asked Omarova about her participation in communist youth group that was compulsory in Soviet-controlled Kazakhstan where Omarova was born. "I'm here today," she told Kennedy," because I'm ready for public service."Nov. 19, 2021