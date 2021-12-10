IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General

President Biden’s two nominees for the USPS Board of Governors are awaiting confirmation by the Senate. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi tells Lawrence O’Donnell he hopes that a new postmaster general can be appointed soon. “My constituents are complaining about medications not arriving on time, checks not arriving on time – my own daughter had a very important piece of mail being sent by the school district three miles away and it took 12 days to get here. So everybody’s experiencing this and this has to change right away.”Dec. 10, 2021

