Biden infrastructure bills will come up for a vote in the House next week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging patience and said she’s very encouraged by negotiations on the two-track Biden infrastructure bills, with a vote planned for sometime next week. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell tells Lawrence O'Donnell that failure is not an option. “If we don’t get this figured out, if we don’t deliver, absolutely everybody is going to be in trouble. I don’t think it’s gonna be a pretty weekend, but we have no choice but to get this done.”Sept. 25, 2021