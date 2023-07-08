IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden economy adds another 209,000 jobs, extends best unemployment since 1960s

The Last Word

Biden economy adds another 209,000 jobs, extends best unemployment since 1960s

Tracy Alloway joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss her reaction to the June jobs report, which added 209,000 jobs, “a slight slowdown” but follows 30 months of consecutive job gains “which is a pretty amazing run,” what’s driving the streak of consecutive strong jobs reports, whether the Federal Reserve can stave off a recession, and concerns over raising interest rates.July 8, 2023

    Biden economy adds another 209,000 jobs, extends best unemployment since 1960s

