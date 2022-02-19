Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
05:28
Share this -
copied
President Biden said diplomacy is still an option, but U.S. intelligence has determined Putin will invade Ukraine, targeting the capital city of Kyiv. Michael McFaul, fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Russia, tells Jonathan Capehart, “If they’re going after the capital, 2.8 million people, that suggests a major military invasion and therefore I expect a major, comprehensive sanctions regime that will be launched immediately.”Feb. 19, 2022
AZ Democrat: ‘Be on high alert’ about GOP election deniers seeking office
03:02
Kirschner: ‘Trump may be reaching the end of his rope’
06:06
Now Playing
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
05:28
UP NEXT
U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded
06:19
Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump
09:05
'This is Jim Crow, 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression