Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said diplomacy is still an option, but U.S. intelligence has determined Putin will invade Ukraine, targeting the capital city of Kyiv. Michael McFaul, fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Russia, tells Jonathan Capehart, “If they’re going after the capital, 2.8 million people, that suggests a major military invasion and therefore I expect a major, comprehensive sanctions regime that will be launched immediately.”Feb. 19, 2022