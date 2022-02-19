IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded

Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said diplomacy is still an option, but U.S. intelligence has determined Putin will invade Ukraine, targeting the capital city of Kyiv. Michael McFaul, fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Russia, tells Jonathan Capehart, “If they’re going after the capital, 2.8 million people, that suggests a major military invasion and therefore I expect a major, comprehensive sanctions regime that will be launched immediately.”Feb. 19, 2022

    Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

