Biden combats climate change with jobs

President Biden announced a goal to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 – and the Biden administration says its $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan will help the country achieve Biden’s climate goal of cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030 by building green infrastructure. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh says, “This is a once in a generation opportunity to rethink and recreate the infrastructure for the American worker and how we create pathways for the American worker back into the middle class.”