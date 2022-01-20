Biden calls out GOP at marathon press conference: 'What are they for?'
03:01
Share this -
copied
Joining MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne says President Biden’s Wednesday press conference shows he’s ready to draw political lines. “It really marked Joe Biden crossing the Rubicon. For too long he had so much faith that somehow this Republican Party in the Trump era could somehow behave like the a Republican Party of old.”Jan. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Biden calls out GOP at marathon press conference: 'What are they for?'
03:01
UP NEXT
Norm Ornstein: Voting rights has ‘died on the sword of the filibuster’
04:29
Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died
05:47
Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani
06:49
Plausible or overblown? Divided America leads to civil war speculation
10:28
Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights