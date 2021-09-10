Biden Administration announces vaccine mandates to combat Covid Delta surge

President Biden announced a new strategy to combat the spread of Covid-19, including vaccine mandates that will impact 80 million American workers in both the government and private sector. MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel says the move may be the single most important action to put the worst of the pandemic behind us. “This will be one of the President’s actions that will go down in history for helping us beat this pandemic.”Sept. 10, 2021