The Last Word

Beto O’Rourke: Voting Gov. Abbott out will ‘change Texas for the better’

04:52

Beto O’Rourke joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how he would improve life for Texans compared to what life in Texas would look like under another term of Republican Gov. Abbott, including the most extreme abortion ban in the country, the hardest state in which to cast a ballot, gun laws that haven’t protected kids from school shootings and an energy grid that fails.Oct. 28, 2022

