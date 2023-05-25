Beto O’Rourke: Uvalde families leading us ‘in the right direction’

One year since a gunman in Uvalde killed 19 kids and 2 teachers while police waited 77 minutes, families are grappling with a lack of accountability and lack of action on gun control they’ve demanded from Texas GOP. Beto O’Rourke joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how those “extraordinary” families who he says are his heroes are fighting for change to protect “all of our kids.”May 25, 2023