IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10

  • Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Beto O’Rourke: TX abortion laws are about ‘power and control over women’

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: If you voted Republican, you voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:48

  • Sen. Whitehouse: We have a ‘rotten ethics mess’ at Supreme Court

    05:51

  • Rep. Katie Porter: Potential Roe ruling is ‘terrible’ for America

    03:24

  • ‘Deeply upsetting and shocking’: Wendy Davis on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:23

  • ‘Cruel and harmful’: Cecile Richards on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

    07:10

  • Lawrence: We are witnessing the loss of a constitutional right

    06:51

  • Emotional Pentagon spokesman excoriates Putin's 'depravity'

    05:14

  • State Democrats going on offense to fight GOP's politics of division

    05:43

  • 'Do not be afraid': Alabama Democrat fights GOP's anti-LGBTQ bill

    04:40

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: 'Putin has lost his war in Ukraine'

    03:55

  • New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine

    04:38

  • Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought

    05:57

  • Madeleine Albright's daughters eulogize their mother at National Cathedral

    02:52

  • Rep. Katie Porter: My job is to 'hold power to account'

    05:57

  • How Jon Tester is trying to lower your grocery bill while helping farmers

    05:22

  • Raskin: Tapes show McCarthy 'radically changed' tune on Jan. 6

    06:14

  • 'Republicans in riot': New McCarthy tapes show GOP in crisis after Jan 6.

    05:55

The Last Word

Beto O’Rourke: TX abortion laws are about ‘power and control over women’

04:12

Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Texas has become “the laboratory for extremism” on voter suppression and the right to abortion, and how this can be overcome.May 5, 2022

  • Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches

    12:10

  • Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Beto O’Rourke: TX abortion laws are about ‘power and control over women’

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: If you voted Republican, you voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

    11:48

  • Sen. Whitehouse: We have a ‘rotten ethics mess’ at Supreme Court

    05:51

  • Rep. Katie Porter: Potential Roe ruling is ‘terrible’ for America

    03:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All