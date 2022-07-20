Beto O’Rourke: Texas mass shootings will continue ‘unless we change course’

After reading the report finding “systemic failures” in the police response to the Uvalde mass shooting, Beto O’Rourke joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to describe the common sense gun reforms he would take to address gun violence if elected governor. O’Rourke says he would listen to law enforcement who say they’re outgunned by assault weapons, adding “We just need a change in the leadership to make that happen.”July 20, 2022