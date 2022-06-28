IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45
  • Now Playing

    Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

  • Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’

    02:35

  • Sen. Tina Smith: SCOTUS ‘does not have the last word’ on abortion

    02:10

  • Lawrence: Never forget the GOP presidents who overturned Roe

    11:33

  • Sen. Whitehouse on GOP requests for Trump pardons: ‘This is not normal’

    02:27

  • Stacey Abrams: I’d protect election workers that Trump endangered

    07:35

  • Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

    07:49

  • Lawrence: Mark Shields was a ‘stranger to self-importance’

    08:32

  • Lawrence: ‘The Texas coverup is collapsing’

    10:14

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41

  • Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

    01:56

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

    04:47

  • Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

    08:46

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26

  • Lawrence: Texas GOP is more concerned with tow trucks than mass murder

    08:27

  • TX Reporter: ‘No criminal investigation’ underway in Uvalde shooting

    04:29

  • 'We choose inclusion': Democrat blasts GOP for ditching Pride Month

    06:34

The Last Word

Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

03:58

Beto O'Rourke, Democratic candidate for Governor of Texas, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell to explain why "the antidote for despair" against the abortion ban in Texas is for voters to make their voices heard in protest and at the ballot box in November.June 28, 2022

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45
  • Now Playing

    Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

  • Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’

    02:35

  • Sen. Tina Smith: SCOTUS ‘does not have the last word’ on abortion

    02:10

  • Lawrence: Never forget the GOP presidents who overturned Roe

    11:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All