IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Author: The U.S. is a ‘textbook case of a country headed towards civil war’

    07:53
  • Now Playing

    Beto O’Rourke: Gov. Abbott should end ‘political ploy’ and bring TX guard troops home

    09:23
  • UP NEXT

    Anti-vaxers hide behind false claims of freedom from mandates

    05:40

  • Rep. Bowman arrested during voting rights protest

    09:13

  • AZ Secy. of State: ‘If we don't have voting rights, we don't have a democracy’

    02:58

  • Rep. Schiff: Outtakes of Trump’s Jan. 6 video to rioters ‘likely exist’

    01:35

  • 'It's completely insane': Jan. 6 Cmte.’s letter to Ivanka shows Trump White House chaos

    06:30

  • Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy

    08:20

  • Biden calls out GOP at marathon press conference: 'What are they for?'

    03:01

  • Norm Ornstein: Voting rights has ‘died on the sword of the filibuster’

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died

    05:47

  • Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani

    06:49

  • Plausible or overblown? Divided America leads to civil war speculation

    10:28

  • Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights

    02:26

  • Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight

    05:08

  • Dr. Kizzy Corbett on omicron: ‘A boosted, vaccinated person’ will fight this virus away

    09:02

  • Rep. Lawrence: Public servants are ‘critical’ to democracy

    04:36

  • Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation

    05:40

  • Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?

    03:32

  • Arizona Democrat: Republicans are ‘coming for your vote’

    05:10

The Last Word

Beto O’Rourke: Gov. Abbott should end ‘political ploy’ and bring TX guard troops home

09:23

Fmr. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is running for governor in Texas, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what Texas National Guard members told him about the numerous problems with their mission - including pay cuts, lack of equipment, cramped conditions - and that many feel has no purpose but “window dressing for the governor’s reelection campaign” while keeping them away from their families.Jan. 25, 2022

  • Author: The U.S. is a ‘textbook case of a country headed towards civil war’

    07:53
  • Now Playing

    Beto O’Rourke: Gov. Abbott should end ‘political ploy’ and bring TX guard troops home

    09:23
  • UP NEXT

    Anti-vaxers hide behind false claims of freedom from mandates

    05:40

  • Rep. Bowman arrested during voting rights protest

    09:13

  • AZ Secy. of State: ‘If we don't have voting rights, we don't have a democracy’

    02:58

  • Rep. Schiff: Outtakes of Trump’s Jan. 6 video to rioters ‘likely exist’

    01:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All