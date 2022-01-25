Beto O’Rourke: Gov. Abbott should end ‘political ploy’ and bring TX guard troops home
09:23
Fmr. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is running for governor in Texas, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what Texas National Guard members told him about the numerous problems with their mission - including pay cuts, lack of equipment, cramped conditions - and that many feel has no purpose but “window dressing for the governor’s reelection campaign” while keeping them away from their families.Jan. 25, 2022
