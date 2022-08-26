Beto O’Rourke blasts Abbott’s extreme Texas abortion ban

Beto O’Rourke joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the stories he heard from patients and doctors at a Texas clinic struggling with the impact of Gov. Abbott’s near total abortion ban in which doctors could face life in prison. Opposition to these bans are uniting Texans “unlike any issue I’ve seen before,” O’Rourke says, and urges voters to stand against Abbott’s extreme agenda.Aug. 26, 2022