Beschloss: ‘We’re living in a world that’s upside down’

After the FBI searched former President Trump’s property, Historian Michael Beschloss joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to put the historic events of the week in context. Beschloss says the Republican Party used to believe in national security and law enforcement institutions, but, “what we’re seeing with Donald Trump and Republican leaders kneeling at his feet, they’re saying we don’t care about the rule of law anymore.”Aug. 13, 2022