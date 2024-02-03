Ben Rhodes: U.S. airstrikes make Gaza ceasefire ‘a little more complicated’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

    17:24

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) calls for 'strong response' to Iran

    07:25

  • Former Israeli Prime Minister: Two-state solution is the 'only viable long-term position'

    06:58

  • Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

    03:58

  • Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.

    06:55

  • Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead” 

    04:31

  • 'There is still a lot to be done' Netanyahu Spokesperson on Israel's military campaign

    05:20

  • Blinken to return to Middle East as hostage negotiations continue

    02:59

  • Mercy flight evacuates critically ill patients from Gaza

    01:58

  • Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

    07:48

  • Biden says he has decided on a response to attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    04:33

  • Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan

    03:52

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

    11:05

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

    05:12

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

    01:48

  • Meeting on hostage release negotiations concluded, Netanyahu's office says

    01:14

  • CIA chief talking with Qatari and Israeli officials over possible hostage release

    02:35

  • WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family

    04:37

  • 'Everyday it gets harder; it feels like nobody cares': Mandana Dayani meets with families of hostages held by Hamas

    04:43

The Last Word

Ben Rhodes: U.S. airstrikes make Gaza ceasefire ‘a little more complicated’

05:57

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Ben Rhodes, who served as deputy national security advisor to President Obama, about the recent airstrikes that the U.S. launched Iran-backed forces in retaliation for the attack against U.S. forces in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and injured dozens.Feb. 3, 2024

