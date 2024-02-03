- Now Playing
Ben Rhodes: U.S. airstrikes make Gaza ceasefire ‘a little more complicated’05:57
Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan17:24
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) calls for 'strong response' to Iran07:25
Former Israeli Prime Minister: Two-state solution is the 'only viable long-term position'06:58
Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’03:58
Sen. Coons: ‘Forceful strikes’ against Iranian proxies is ‘course we’re likely to see’ from U.S.06:55
Dearborn Mayor slams Biden’s policy in Gaza: “Diplomacy should lead”04:31
'There is still a lot to be done' Netanyahu Spokesperson on Israel's military campaign05:20
Blinken to return to Middle East as hostage negotiations continue02:59
Mercy flight evacuates critically ill patients from Gaza01:58
Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’07:48
Biden says he has decided on a response to attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan04:33
Pentagon identifies three soldiers killed by drone attack in Jordan03:52
Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran11:05
Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks05:12
Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan01:48
Meeting on hostage release negotiations concluded, Netanyahu's office says01:14
CIA chief talking with Qatari and Israeli officials over possible hostage release02:35
WCNSF: Gaza’s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family04:37
'Everyday it gets harder; it feels like nobody cares': Mandana Dayani meets with families of hostages held by Hamas04:43
