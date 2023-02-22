IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Ben Rhodes: Putin thought he would get to Kyiv before Biden

03:22

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that one year into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden’s visit to Kyiv “sends a message about Russia’s failure to achieve its basic objectives.”Feb. 22, 2023

