IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Anne Heche is not expected to survive after suffering a brain injury from a car crash, her family says 

  • Armed man attacks FBI building after Mar-a-Lago search

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Barack Obama on Bill Russell: I learned so much from the way he lived his life

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Demings: Rubio’s attacks on FBI raid ‘disgraceful’

    03:49

  • Why Trump can’t declassify documents about nuclear weapons

    02:05

  • Lawrence: ‘Merrick Garland has outsmarted Donald Trump at every turn’

    08:50

  • Lawrence: ‘Trump knows what the FBI found’ in search of FL home

    08:25

  • Mandela Barnes: ‘Our democracy is on the line’

    03:52

  • Trump takes the Fifth over 440 times after saying 'the mob takes the Fifth'

    07:02

  • The obscure law that could mean big trouble for Trump

    05:19

  • White House champions Biden’s ‘history-making’ climate and health bill

    03:56

  • Lawrence: ‘There is no uprising’ for Trump after FBI search

    09:41

  • Mary Trump: Trump is 'panicked' after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    07:28

  • FBI searches Trump home on Nixon resignation speech anniversary

    03:39

  • 'Trump is clearly the target': FBI veteran breaks down Mar-a-Lago raid

    05:11

  • Katyal: Trump's lawyer should advise him he's 'looking at jail time'

    03:46

  • Vaccine and drug shortages hinder monkeypox response

    04:18

  • Rep. Swalwell: MAGA Republicans are trying to erase violent reality of Jan. 6

    03:17

  • Cheri Beasley: Politicians are ‘out of step’ on abortion rights

    05:34

  • ‘What recession?’: Biden takes a victory lab after jobs report

    05:29

  • Indiana lawmakers pass first post-Roe abortion ban

    00:45

The Last Word

Barack Obama on Bill Russell: I learned so much from the way he lived his life

02:06

At a family funeral for Bill Russell, a letter about the basketball legend written by former Pres. Barack Obama was read. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell shares the former president's tribute.Aug. 12, 2022

  • Armed man attacks FBI building after Mar-a-Lago search

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Barack Obama on Bill Russell: I learned so much from the way he lived his life

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Demings: Rubio’s attacks on FBI raid ‘disgraceful’

    03:49

  • Why Trump can’t declassify documents about nuclear weapons

    02:05

  • Lawrence: ‘Merrick Garland has outsmarted Donald Trump at every turn’

    08:50

  • Lawrence: ‘Trump knows what the FBI found’ in search of FL home

    08:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All